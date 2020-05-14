'I should have stopped them': GBI probes Ahmaud Arbery condolences card

Thursday, May 14, 2020

The card, which was placed at a site when Arbery was being honored, simply says, "I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry." (Source: GBI)

BRUNSWICK, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has looked into a condolences card found at a tribute site for Ahmaud Arbery and found nothing wrong.

After looking into it, GBI tweeted a picture of the card in question and said the person who left the card was in no way connected to the case.

"This person was expressing their condolences for Arbery's death," the tweet said. "We've received numerous tips and inquiries related to this and wanted to be sure to update the public."

We’ve received numerous tips & inquiries about this note. Please see our statement below. The Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation remains active & ongoing. pic.twitter.com/sCvueC1oMb — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 14, 2020

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 following an incident with two men.Gregory and Travis McMichael stand charged with aggravated assault and murder in connection to the case.

