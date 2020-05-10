GBI makes arrest for terroristic threats related to Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation

Sunday, May 10, 2020

MIDWAY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says one person has been arrested after an investigation into an online threat against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The GBI states in a release that 20-year-old Rashawn Smith was arrested and charged with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts. They say he was taken into custody in Midway, GA and will be booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI says the investigation was conducted with the assistance of the FBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI says they were made aware of a Facebook post that contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery on Sunday, May 10.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. If you have any information pertinent to this case, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).