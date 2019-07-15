GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Augusta

Monday, July 15, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 is trying to figure out the moments leading up to a deputy shooting a man in the back. It happened yesterday morning when Richmond County deputies were responding to a call of shots fired.

They say they found 33-year-old Malik Williamson. The GBI told News 12 the deputy shot him after Williamson disobeyed commands and pulled out a metal object believed to be a knife.

According to a witness, Malik Williamson was standing outside of that window when he was shot by an officer on the side of the fence.

The GBI tells one story and a witness tells a very different one.

"As he was turning, he reached in and pulled out a metal object which ended up being a knife with a brass knuckle type handle on it," said Pat Morgan, special agent in charge at GBI.

"The man was unarmed, didn't have nothin’ in his hand," said an anonymous witness.

Both stories end with Malik Williamson getting shot by Deputy Ray Parker. The Richmond County Sheriffs Office responded to a call about gunshots in the area. While the GBI can't confirm Williamson is the one who fired the shots, they have reason to believe it was him.

"He fit the description of the person that was provided to the sheriff's office of the person who was firing the shot," said Morgan.

This is where the stories differ.

The GBI says, Williamson pulled a metal object from his pocket, causing the officer to fire. But a witness who chose not to be identified says that's not the case.

"The guy had both his hands up, and they said 'get down to the ground,' and he had his hands going down to the ground, as he was going down to the ground with both his hands, they shot him twice," said the witness.

Deputy Parker is on paid administrative leave while the GBI sorts through it.

The drastic difference in witness statements and officer statements could lead to a long and tough investigation for the GBI. So in the next 2 to 3 months, they'll be looking at those statements, as well as body cam footage to figure out exactly what happened and if any charges need to be pressed. But for right now, a lot remains up in the air.

