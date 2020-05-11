GBI investigating a homicide in McRae-Helena, Georgia

Monday, May 11, 2020

MCRAE-HELENA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The GBI is investigating a shooting incident, deemed a homicide, at a residence that occurred on May 11.

According to the release, on Monday, May 11, the GBI Eastman Office was requested by the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 2:17 p.m.

A shooting incident occurred at a residence located at 596 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, GA.

According to the release, information indicates that Clint Eugene Hart, 45, of Uvalda, was asked to leave the residence by James Richard Joines, Jr., 50, of Eastman, and a confrontation occurred that led to Joines shooting and killing Hart.

According to officials, Joines is a relative of the homeowner where the incident occurred. Joines alleges he acted in self-defense. Joines is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed at this time.

The release also stated that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Hart at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, GA.

A complete investigation will be conducted.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.

