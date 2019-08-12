GBI confirms Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Monday, August 12, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The word from GBI comes after Smith was found over the weekend.

Smith was a native of Washington County and a former president of the Georgia Sheriff's Association. During his time as sheriff, Smith organized the county's first K-9 unit and a neighborhood watch program as well.

No other details have been made available.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

