Monday, March 23, 2020

Source: CDC via MGN

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's number of COVID-19 cases has jumped over 150 in the past 12 hours.

The latest numbers come from the Georgia Department of Health as of the 12 p.m. update.

As of now, there are 772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Peach State with 25 deaths.

On Sunday night, those numbers stood at 620 cases and 25 deaths.

More on this story as it develops.

