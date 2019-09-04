GA's Tyler Perry pledges help to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian's wrath

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Tyler Perry says he'll do whatever it takes to help the Bahamas recover after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

In a social media post, Perry wrote that he's been watching closely after reports of destruction on the islands following Dorian's track.

"I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood," Perry wrote.

Dorian slammed into the Bahamas over the weekend, bringing 180 MPH winds at its peak, massive storm surge, and flooding rains.

