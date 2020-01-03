GA/SC politicians respond to operation that killed Iranian general

Friday, Jan. 3, 2019

Previously, the U.S. military alleged Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships; Tehran denies it was involved. (Source: MGN)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As America woke up to the news of a Iranian general killed by U.S. forces and word of "harsh" retaliations from Iran, two-state officials are responding.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a leading GOP voice on foreign policy, praised President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the operation that took out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Wow - the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump’s bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Georgia Sen. David Perdue also took to Twitter to applaud the operation.

Since day one, President @realDonaldTrump has been clear: When American lives are threatened, he will not hesitate to act with strength.



Iranian General Soleimani and his terrorist Quds Force ruthlessly orchestrated the deaths of countless Americans. Justice has been served. — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) January 3, 2020

