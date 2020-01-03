GA/SC politicians respond to operation that killed Iranian general

Friday, Jan. 3, 2019

Previously, the U.S. military alleged Iran had fired a missile at another drone last week that was responding to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships; Tehran denies it was involved. (Source: MGN)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As America woke up to the news of a Iranian general killed by U.S. forces and word of "harsh" retaliations from Iran, two-state officials are responding.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a leading GOP voice on foreign policy, praised President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the operation that took out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.



Georgia Sen. David Perdue also took to Twitter to applaud the operation.


