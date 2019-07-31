GA woman wins $100,000 lottery prize for her birthday

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Talk about a happy birthday!

Savannah resident Joyce Wallace was enjoying her birthday this month, but it ended up being a more enjoyable after she won $100,000 on the Powerball.

Wallace hit the numbers for the July 27 drawing.

Winning numbers for the July 27 drawing were: 1-19-31-48-61 and the Powerball was 6.

Wallace said she used a combination of her birthday, as well as her mother’s and husband’s birthdates for her numbers.

“I played the age I turned and the birthdates of my mother and husband,” she said. “My mother is deceased, but she loved the Lottery and was an avid player.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved