GA woman who died from Atl Legionnaire's outbreak was originally from Augusta

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Atlanta woman who passed away following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at a hotel was originally from Augusta.

Cameo Garrett's Facebook page had her listed as a former Augusta resident who recently took to Atlanta. She attended the Academy Of Richmond County High School.

Garrett was one of 12 people who contracted the disease after a brief stay at the Sheraton Atlanta in late June.

Garrett reportedly was attending the Top Ladies of Distinction Conference at the hotel and returned to her home complaining of stomach pains, according to WGCL.

She was later found dead by her father on July 9.

According to the state health department, Legionnaires’ is a very serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. People contract the disease when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough and shortness of breath.

