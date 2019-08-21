GA woman killed trying to jump on semitruck identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A Georgia woman who authorities say was fatally struck while trying to jump on the hood of a moving semitruck in South Carolina has been identified.

News outlets report 19-year-old Maliyah Smith of East Point, Georgia was hit Tuesday.

Lexington County Sheriff's Office Capt. Adam Myrick says Smith stole a vehicle in Georgia that broke down along Interstate 20 in South Carolina. He says she stole a second vehicle from a good Samaritan who stopped to help her. Then, she crashed the second vehicle and tried to steal a third but couldn't operate its manual transmission.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones says Smith then ran into the road and tried to jump on the semitruck. She was struck by its rear wheels. She later died at a hospital.