GA voters to decide the future of daylight saving time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A referendum on the Georgia ballot in November could eliminate daylight saving time.

Georgia voters will decide whether they want to keep springing forward and falling back, or stick with one or the other year-round. People in Uptown Columbus have mixed opinions.

“I prefer the time to stay the same year-round," James Bassett said.

“Honestly, it really don’t matter to me," Treyvien Phillips said.

“I would just like to keep things the way they are,” Arron Cook said.

Georgians may one day not have to spring forward or fall back anymore. Last week, the Georgia Senate unanimously passed a bill adding an non-binding referendum to the November ballot. The idea is to decide whether to keep the state on standard time where it gets darker earlier, daylight saving time where it gets darker later, or keep changing it up.

“Darker earlier, I like the dark," Ryan Billings said.

“Lighter later, I like the sunsets in Columbus,” Tony Pettis said.

“I’m retired Army so I’m used to like shifting my schedules around or being in different time zones around the world. So, this is not anything that really gets me out of a routine," Cook said.

Because the referendum is non-binding, the impact of the vote won’t happen immediately. Whatever Georgians decide could be used to create legislation. U.S. Congress approval is required to change to permanent daylight saving time, whereas permanent standard time does not require that approval.

“I would prefer to stay with the same time because it messes up with people’s schedules. People tend to forget to set their clocks back in time, so you tend to come in later at work sometimes," Billings said.

“I would just pick one simply because we like it. We’ve got a sense of consistency the past few months and waking up knowing what we have to deal with. Now, we’re like okay did I lose an hour, did I gain? What happens? I like consistency. I like change too. But when it comes to the time zone, let’s just keep it the same," Pettis said.

Although the senate unanimously passed this bill, a similar bill in the House hasn’t passed committee status yet.

