GA superintendent suspends Milestones after schools close due to coronavirus

Monday, March 16, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- State Superintendent of Education Richard Woods says his office has suspended statewide testing as schools closed on coronavirus fears.

“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods said in a statement. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”

The following tests have been suspended:

-​State assessment window/administration (including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, the Georgia Alternate Assessment/GAA 2.0, and all other required testing

-Teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/LKES) requirements and reporting

-State-level attendance-related consequences (including CCRPI, TKES/LKES, School Climate Star Rating, and make-up day requirements)

At the State Board of Education meeting on March 27 (which will be conducted via teleconference), Superintendent Woods will recommend the approval of a package of waivers, including suspension of the 20% course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones EOC.

