GA students paint mural in honor of George Floyd

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many around the nation are joining together to bring awareness to social inequality, including right here in Albany.

Weeks after watching protests sweep across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man in Minneapolis, a group of students and their mentor decided it was time to act.

“'I can’t breathe’ is not only about George Floyd, but you know the black folks in the black community everything that is going on right now with the pandemic, the people that have no home, the people that are hungry. Right now, they all have a foot on their neck and we are just trying to spread the message,” said student Darnell Howard.

A group of six boys in the summer camp called “The X for Boys,” seemingly unfazed by the 90-degree heat, were more focused on the message of their work painting a mural that reads: “I can’t breathe.”

“The phrase itself it stands for more than just police brutality or anything of that nature, it is about all the black people that have that imaginary hold on their neck that is telling them that they can’t breathe,” said student Que’lahn Randall.

Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe” as he was held down during the incident with Minneapolis police before he died. It became a similar rallying cry after the same words were said by Eric Garner, another black man who died in police custody six years ago in New York.

The group of young men felt the need to pay tribute to them both and join the global cry against racism.

“We are trying to get the word out to our black people as a whole, as a black culture to let us breathe from other people because us black people, we are bound by certain things,” said Que’lahn Randall

Mentor King Randall held hands with the young men in front of the mural to show solidarity and help them translate the charged movement in what they hope will be sustained.

“For me, I feel like fighting for them while they are alive is the biggest thing and the most impactful thing that I can do for them. So, I don’t think I can do so much for them when they are dead. I can do more for them while they are alive,” said King Randall.

On Saturday, the group felt the need to shine the light on social justice issues plaguing the country by putting the mural right next to the Albany Police Department.

“I feel like us putting it beside the police department is for us to make some noise and to let the police here know we see you know what is going on in the community and we want you to know that you can hear us to here in Albany,” said King Randall.

