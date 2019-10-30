GA son, husband use picture day as chance to prank mom using baseball bling

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

MARTINEZ, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Picture day is always a yearly tradition of putting your kids in their best outfits and making sure their hair is just right.

But Lathan Oglesby and his father decided to play a prank on his mother, Eli Oglesby using picture day as the ultimate time.

Lathan, according to Eli, is part of the Georgia Lightning 10u traveling baseball team.

"He has won many rings, trophies, and even a two-pound chain in the many tournaments he has played," Eli said.

Talk about bling, right? Well, Lathan and his father thought it'd be a fun idea to show off all the boy's winnings during picture day at Martinez Elementary School.

And boy, did they. Lathan's smiling mug is adorned with his two-pound chain around his neck and seven rings across his fingers that would even put New England Patriots QB Tom Brady to shame.

"Of course they had the school in on the prank as well and successfully pulled it off!" Eli said.

Pulled it off indeed! Congratulations on your continued success, Lathan!