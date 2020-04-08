GA leaders extend state of emergency into May to continue 'aggressive fight' against COVID-19

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp and state leaders moved to extend the state of emergency into May. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia state leaders moved Wednesday morning to extend the public state of emergency into May.

According to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp's office, that state of emergency will be extended to May 13. It was set to expire on April 13.

State leaders say it's necessary to continue the state of emergency because the danger has not yet ended over COVID-19.

"This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities. We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together,” Kemp said in the statement.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan agreed, saying the "aggressive fight" against the virus needed to continue.

"By extending the public health state of emergency, we can ensure Georgians have access to every available state resource during this crisis. Together, Speaker Ralston and I are working closely with Governor Kemp to do all we can to make sure we are meeting the needs of every Georgian. The General Assembly will continue to remain vigilant and available to assist our citizens in any way possible," Duncan said.

As of Tuesday night, 9,156 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state with 348 deaths.

Kemp issued an executive order last week to push residents to shelter-in-place until April 13.

That order remains in effect, the governor said via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Just announced plans to extend public health state of emergency thru May 13. We'll publish it shortly. Other executive orders, including shelter in place, remain in effect. Shelter in place order runs thru April 13. Watch 4 PM press conference: https://t.co/dKgLPSIuap. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 8, 2020

The governor will also hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss latest developments in the state's response to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.