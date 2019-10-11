GA firefighter performs CPR for 30 minutes, saves woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue Firefighter Trevor Jaha is being called a hero after he saved a woman on a flight by performing CPR for 30 minutes.

Jaha was on a Los Angeles flight when a woman, named Chelsea, suffered Sudden Cardiac Death and had no pulse. He performed CPR for 30 minutes and, after a fifth AED shock, a faint pulse was detected.

“She is my sister, and he saved her,” said Josh H., Chelsea’s brother. "I can’t thank him enough and I just wanted to make people aware, he’s a hero.”

After a hospital stay, Chelsea showed no signs of brain damage and regained the ability to walk and talk.