GA family finds real owl living inside Christmas tree

(CNN) -- Christmas in one metro Atlanta house doesn't just come with three wise men -- it also included one wise owl!

Kate Newman loves owls, and she's got several owl ornaments on her tree.

When her 10-year-old daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, she decided to investigate.

Turns out, a real owl was rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

The family tried leaving their doors and windows open all night, but the bird stayed put.

So the McBrides called a wildlife expert who came and captured the bird.

Judging by how thin the eastern screech owl was, he thinks it was in the tree as long as they had it in their house -- more than a week!

Newman says she doesn't think the visitor flew too far away. She swears she can still hear it hooting at night.