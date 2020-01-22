GA families wanted for Wife Swap casting call!

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Have you ever wanted to appear on a reality television series? Here's your chance.

Pitman Casting out of California is looking for a few families out of Georgia to join the cast of Paramount Network's Wife Swap.

According to the group's Facebook post, all you have to do is head on over to WifeSwapCasting.com and filled out the application.

Wife Swap is a television program that takes two families and has them swap wives for a week.

