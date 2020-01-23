GA deputy killed during early-morning police chase

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Long County deputy was killed early Thursday morning while assisting in a vehicle pursuit.

According to Coastal News Service and Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, a deputy who was assisting in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 57, about a mile from Tibet Road, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway.

GSP said the pursuit began in Ludowici around 3 a.m. when a Ludowici police officer spotted a motorist running stop signs in the city. The officer began to pursue the driver on Highway 57 in the direction of McIntosh County. The Long County deputy had just joined the chase when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the wood line.

The deputy was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.