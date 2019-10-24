GA death row inmate to dine on steak, lobster, various sweets as part of last meal

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

FORSYTH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's Department of Corrections just released the last meal for a death row inmate scheduled to be executed next week.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie will dine on steak, lobster, macaroni and cheese, cube steak, rice and gravy, steak and cheese sandwich, double cheeseburger, fries, a side of ranch dressing, strawberry milkshake and a layered cake with white icing.

Cromartie is being put to death for the 1997 murder of Richard A. Slysz.

Once executed, Cromartie will become the 52nd inmate put to death by lethal injection in Georgia.

