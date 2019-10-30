GA Supreme Court issues stay on man's lethal injection in 1994 murder case

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for a man sentenced to death in a 1994 murder case.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie was scheduled to lethal injection on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The order states that the motion to stay the pending execution order “is provisionally granted until further order of this Court to the extent that a stay is necessary at all in the light of the arguable voidness of the pending execution order.”

But with the Supreme Court's stay issued, Cromartie's sentence will not be carried out at this time.

Cromartie was convicted of killing Richard Slysz in Thomas County.