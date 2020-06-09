Fulton and Dekalb counties election processes were 'unacceptable', Secretary of State says

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating Fulton and Dekalb counties after observing the voting situation for the primaries.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a statement that his office will open an investigation into Fulton and Dekalb County elections processes:

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable. My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election. Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."

