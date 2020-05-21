GA, SC receives shipments of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Thursday, May 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia and South Carolina have received limited supplies of Remdesivir, the drug that received an emergency use authorization for treating patients with COVID-19.

Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine being used to treat hospitalized patients with serious symptoms caused by COVID-19 like low oxygen levels or pneumonia.

It has been found to shorten the duration of disease in patients being treated in inpatient hospital settings.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, twenty-nine hospitals in Georgia will receive remdesivir, enough to treat more than 300 patients, depending on the duration of an individual’s illness and treatment needs.

During the initial federal distribution, South Carolina received enough doses to treat up to 66 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. Physicians then requested additional Remdesivir for 59 patients around the state. All requests were filled and distributed to hospitals within six hours of receipt by DHEC.

Remdesivir has not been approved by the FDA for widespread use because it is considered investigational and it is still being studied.

