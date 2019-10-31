GA-SC legislators respond to impeachment rules vote

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- On a mostly party-line vote, the House of Representatives voted to approve the rules surrounding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump.

In a 232-196 vote, with all Republicans against the resolution and two Democratic defectors joining them, the House has given their stamp on the rules.

Many area politicians from the area have already responded.

Rep. Jody Hice did not vote on the process because he has been out of D.C. to mourn the death of his father. He said despite not being there, he would have been a no vote.

🚨🚨🚨



231 @HouseDemocrats JUST VOTED to "legitimize" an unfair & corrupt witch hunt.



Dems rebuffed every attempt to improve this sham resolution. Instead, they've given @RepAdamSchiff – a known liar & leaker – free rein.



Democrats’ integrity has gotten lost down a black hole. — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) October 31, 2019

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called it a "very sad and unnecessary day for America."

“Voting to legitimize an unfair process does not make it fair. When it comes to President Trump, the rules seemingly always have to be different.

“This vote legitimizes a process that denies the President:

• the right to counsel in the House Intelligence Committee, and

• makes the Republican minority subservient to the will of Adam Schiff in the House Intelligence Committee when it comes to interviewing witnesses.

“These procedures are grossly different than what has been used in the past and extremely dangerous to the future of the Presidency. I appreciate those who vote against this resolution and are fighting the good fight."

Rep. Joe Wilson also chimed in via Twitter.

The minority & Admin are still not allowed due process with this resolution & secret depositions remain concealed. It is disappointing that Democrats continue to scrape for fake impeachment evidence instead of addressing issues actually affecting American families. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) October 31, 2019

As did Rep. Jeff Duncan.

Our nation is witnessing a disgusting & unprecedented abuse of power by House Democrats to take down a President they despise & overthrow the will of the American people. Full statement: https://t.co/xtUbbgCadX — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 31, 2019

And Rep. James Clyburn.

We’re here today because brave, dedicated public servants and patriots are standing up for their country. pic.twitter.com/4JCeBC41IF — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) October 31, 2019

