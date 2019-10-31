GA-SC legislators respond to impeachment rules vote

Democrats have set the stage for certain House approval of the ground rules lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching President Donald Trump as the chamber braced for its first showdown over the inquiry. (Source: CNN)
By  | 
Posted:

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- On a mostly party-line vote, the House of Representatives voted to approve the rules surrounding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump.

In a 232-196 vote, with all Republicans against the resolution and two Democratic defectors joining them, the House has given their stamp on the rules.

Many area politicians from the area have already responded.

Rep. Jody Hice did not vote on the process because he has been out of D.C. to mourn the death of his father. He said despite not being there, he would have been a no vote.


South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called it a "very sad and unnecessary day for America."

“Voting to legitimize an unfair process does not make it fair. When it comes to President Trump, the rules seemingly always have to be different.

“This vote legitimizes a process that denies the President:
• the right to counsel in the House Intelligence Committee, and
• makes the Republican minority subservient to the will of Adam Schiff in the House Intelligence Committee when it comes to interviewing witnesses.

“These procedures are grossly different than what has been used in the past and extremely dangerous to the future of the Presidency. I appreciate those who vote against this resolution and are fighting the good fight."

Rep. Joe Wilson also chimed in via Twitter.


As did Rep. Jeff Duncan.


And Rep. James Clyburn.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

 