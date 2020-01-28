GA Power: Customers need to be aware of scammers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There's been an increase in Georgia Power Scams.

Now the company needs your help fighting them.

In the last few months, Georgia Power had several reports of criminals posing as employees.

The company is reminding customers to be cautious when speaking with representatives over the phone, and especially people claiming to be employees who come into your homes.

"Georgia Power is never going to contact a person and ask for money upfront. We’ll never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone and we’ll never send an employee into the field to collect payment in person,” said Allison Gregoire, the media relations specialist at Georgia Power.

You can find locations to make payments on Georgia Power’s website.

The company said you can call and report these cases.

Customers should also be sure to verify company logos and badges before letting anyone into your home or business.

