GA PSC compiles list of services that have suspended disconnections in wake of coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many families across the state are struggling financially as the uncertainty created by the coronavirus is leading to lost wages.

However, Georgia's Public Safety Commission is working together with many businesses to make sure vital services like power, water, and internet capabilities are not shut off.

CSRA services such as Georgia Power, Xfinity/Comcast, and SCANA are suspending disconnections at this time.

