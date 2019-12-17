GA House resolution looks to push Congress to act on marijuana legalization

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Georgia House resolution pre-filed earlier in the month looks to push the federal government to legalize marijuana.

HR 876 is not a bill that looks to legalize marijuana in Georgia. Instead, according to the bill, it looks to urge Congress to act on a federal level and remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.

The Controlled Substances Act classifies marijuana in the same class as heroin and other drugs considered to be more dangerous.

If the resolution passes the House and Senate, the bill's author, Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick, is hoping to have copies of it sent to Washington DC to President Donald J. Trump and others.

