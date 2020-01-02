GA House rep. pre-files legislation allowing college athletes to make money off their names, likenesses

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – As the NCAA begins to discuss plans and actions to allow athletes to be compensated for their names and likenesses, the Georgia House is looking to make it law.

HB 743, which was pre-filed by Rep. Billy Mitchell in 2019, will allow college athletes to receive compensation for their names and likenesses and also allow them to hire agents.

The bill looks to clear up any confusion over letting collegiate athletes make money for their play on or off the field.

In October 2019, the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow amateur athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert is also pushing the U.S. Congress to set national guidelines for how collegiate athletes could be compensated

If signed into law, the Georgia bill would become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

