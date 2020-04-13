GA Gov. Brian Kemp will speak on COVID-19 response at 4 p.m.

Monday, April 13, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp will be holding another news conference at 4 p.m. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to speak Monday at 4 p.m. just days after he renewed a state of emergency and extended the state's shelter-in-place until April 30.

Both were expected to end on April 13 until Kemp's actions.

The governor is expected to talk up his administration's continued efforts to combat the coronavirus.

We will stream Kemp's news conference online and on our Facebook page.

