LIVE NOW: GA Gov. Brian Kemp will speak at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will speak Tuesday afternoon as the state continues to grip with COVID-19.

Kemp will speak with state health officials.

Georgia is nearing 48,000 cases of COVID-19 with just over 2,000 deaths due to the virus.

