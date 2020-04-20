GA Gov. Brian Kemp to speak at 4 p.m. as states wrestle to re-open COVID-19-stricken economies

Monday, April 20, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp will speak to reporters on Monday. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. as states around the country begin to discuss the end game for lifting restrictions placed to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the state remains under a shelter-in-place order until April 30.

Kemp will be joined by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

That news conference will be streamed here online.

