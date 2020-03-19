LIVE NOW: GA Gov. Brian Kemp to brief media on latest with coronavirus at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke last Thursday to update the public on the latest with coronavirus. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will update the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus after state health officials released the latest numbers on the virus in the Peach State.

As of 12 p.m. March 19, 287 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Georgia with 10 cases being fatal.

