GA Department of Law launches complain form for price gouging

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Price gouging has spiked as a result of the coronavirus. People across the states are aiming to make a profit off the items others want and need. But the state of Georgia is trying to stop it.

The Georgia Department of Law allows the public to file complaints against suspected price gouging.

People must give as much detailed information as they can provide and copies of any and all relevant documentation, including pictures about products or services.

For more information, visit the Georgia Consumer Protection Division website.

