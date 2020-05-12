GA Department of Health adds staff, expands contact tracing for COVID-19

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) --The Georgia Department of Public Health is increasing its workforce to expand contact tracing to identify and control hotspots of infection to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Currently, about 250 contact tracers are deployed throughout the state.

In partnership with the CDC Foundation, a deployment coordinator and a training and learning coordinator have joined DPH’s COVID-19 response team. Together these individuals will oversee the training and deployment of hundreds of contact tracers being hired by the Department.

DPH’s goal is to have over 1,000 contact tracers within weeks to strengthen its contact tracing efforts. Training is underway for 200 new contact tracers and 70 medical students and M.P.H. candidates who joined DPH in the past two weeks.

Along with the additional contact tracers, DPH is introducing a new online monitoring tool developed by Google/MTX to make contact tracing more efficient.

Once a COVID-19 case is identified, public health staff work with that individual to help them recall everyone they have had close contact with and where they went while they may have been infectious.

Contacts identified during this interview will be called by trained DPH staff indicating that they have been exposed to COVID-19 and asking them to enroll in DPH symptom monitoring and informing them that they must self-quarantine for 14 days after the exposure.

