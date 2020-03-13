GA Department of Education receives USDA approval for school meal flexibility

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Education got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend alternate meal service flexibility due to COVID-19, according to a statement.

This will allow schools to serve students’ meals through USDA-approved meal service options within the community.

This is similar to the way schools and districts offer student meals during the summer months.

Local communities could begin seeing alternate meal service options as soon as the beginning of next week.

“We know food insecurity for students who rely on school meals is a major concern during school closures,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said, according to the statement. “We are going to make sure there are options available for students as long as they’re needed, and state and district school nutrition staff are working round-the-clock to get this up and running for Georgia’s kids.”

