GA DPH officials detail preparations for potential coronavirus outbreak

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Health officials are urging state residents to be prepared for the potential spread of the coronavirus.

“We urge Georgians to prepare for hurricanes or flooding or take measures to prevent flu, so preparing for an outbreak of COVID-19 is no different,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “DPH is working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county health departments have the resources they need to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak.”

DPH officials say their pandemic flu plan is being modified for the potential of a coronavirus outbreak in the Peach State.

But, DPH says, the best method of preventing the spread of illnesses remains the same -- even with coronavirus.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

You can learn more about DPH's coronavirus plans on their website.

