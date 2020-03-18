GA DPH confirms 197 total cases of coronavirus in state

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has ballooned to 197.
The new number shows a jump from 146 on Tuesday.
THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.
[RELATED: FACTS, NOT FEAR: What you need to know about the coronavirus in GA, SC]
[CLOSINGS: View a list of closings across the CSRA.]
[INTERACTIVE MAP: View a map of all COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.]
The death toll, however, remains at only one.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.