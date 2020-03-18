GA DPH confirms 197 total cases of coronavirus in state

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has ballooned to 197.

The new number shows a jump from 146 on Tuesday.

The death toll, however, remains at only one.

