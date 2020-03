Wednesday, March 25, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) — Georgia Department of Health officials have provided new data on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of noon, GA DPH officials say 1,247 cases of COVID-19 have come back positive and 40 have resulted in deaths.

But DPH officials are also providing a new bit of data — hospitalizations as a result of the virus.

So far, DPH officials say 394 cases have resulted in hospitalizations.

