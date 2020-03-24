GA DPH: More than 1,000 Georgia residents now have coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's Department of Health says the number of coronavirus cases and the number of deaths from the virus have increased.

The number of cases has increased from over 200 from the Monday night update. Georgia now has 1,026 cases of COVID-19 while 32 cases have been fatal.

The jump comes after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order for patients who are at high-risk of catching the virus and those who already have contracted it. That shelter-in-place is order is in effect until April 6.

