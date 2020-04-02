GA DPH: Georgia cases of COVID-19 now eclipse 5,000+

Thursday, April 2, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia now has over 5,000 residents who have been stricken with coronavirus, according to state health officials.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 5,348 residents have a confirmed case of COVID-19 and 163 people have died as a result.

Hospitalization numbers continue to increase, but the overall percentage of people hospitalized as a result of the disease has gone down. At last count, 1,056 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp has moved forcefully in the past 24 hours with the announcement of a shelter-in-place order beginning Friday and closing state schools for the remainder of the academic year.

