Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Public Health officials continue to track a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

At the latest update, 3,817 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Georgia with 108 being fatal.

The number of hospitalizations continues to hover at just above 21 percent.

Georgia's two hardest-hit counties continue to be Fulton and Dougherty counties where 547 cases and 455 cases respectively have been confirmed.