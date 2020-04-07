GA DPH: COVID-19 numbers still rising across GA; only four counties left without single case

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Public Health officials are continuing to provide updated numbers on the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the virus rise.

In the Tuesday update, GA DPH officials said 8,818 people now have coronavirus with 329 deaths as a result.

As of the latest count, only four counties in Georgia remain without a single case of the illnesss.

Meanwhile, Fulton and Dougherty counties are the two hardest hit counties in the state with 1,124 and 939 cases respectively.

