GA DPH: COVID-19 cases rise as roughly 25 percent require hospitalization

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The number of deaths related to COVID-19 continues to rise alongside the number of cases in Georgia, state Department of Public Health officials said Monday afternoon.

According to the latest numbers, 2,809 state residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 87 confirmed deaths.

Roughly 25 percent of those confirmed cases -- 707 cases total -- have required hospitalization.

