Thursday, March 26, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise alongside the death toll as more are requiring hospitalizations.

The new numbers from the state Department of Public Health shows 1,525 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia with 48 killed as a result of the virus.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 473 people getting treatment in Georgia hospitals.

