Monday, April 6, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health says the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 7,000.

The latest numbers from Atlanta show 7,314 cases and 229 deaths.

Just over 1,300 of those cases -- 1,332 to be exact -- have required hospitalization.

