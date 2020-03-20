GA DPH: 420 cases of COVID-19 in state with 13 deaths

Friday, March 20, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Health's latest COVID-19 numbers show the number of confirmed cases has nearly doubled.

In the latest advisory, DPH officials say cases of the coronavirus have gone from 287 on Thursday to 420 on Friday.

The number of deaths has also increased to 13.

In order to share the most up-to-date numbers, DPH says they'll also be updating the number of times they'll be providing new numbers at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

In the CSRA, Augusta University Health officials said they've confirmed 13 total cases of the illness.

Getting screened through Augusta University Health's Drive-Through Service

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Augusta University Health will open their drive-through clinic daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is only available for patients who receive a positive screening through the free AU Health COVID-19 Virtual Screening application at www.augustahealth.org/COVID19. These individuals will receive an appointment before coming on site.

To limit virus exposure and risk, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, are encouraged to use the virtual care application or to call the health system’s hotline at 706-721-1852 before visiting the emergency room, urgent care or doctor’s office.

Drive-thru testing has been successful in many areas of the country as hospitals work to increase testing capability and limit exposure. AU Health has already had over 240 calls to the COVID-19 hotline and seen about 200 virtual visits through its virtual screening application, with an average visit time of 10 minutes or less. AU Health expects to be able to rapidly expand testing as part of its new drive-through testing location.

