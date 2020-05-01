GA COVID-19 testing breaks one-day record with 20,000 tests

Friday, May 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's testing expansion for COVID-19 continues to yield record-breaking testing numbers, according to Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

In a statement, the governor said COVID-19 tests passed a one-day total of 20,000 on April 30 alone.

"This is great progress for our state, but we refuse to rest on our laurels. In the days ahead, we will continue to increase access to coronavirus testing across Georgia," Kemp said.

The rapid expansion of tests is the next leg of the Kemp administration's fight against COVID-19. The governor noted during an early week news conference that more testing was necessary as parts of the state's economy re-opened.

Kemp continues to heap praise on Augusta University Health's COVID-19 screening app as the research school expanded the service to the entire state of Georgia.

The school is also offering 3D-printed swabs to help aid in testing.

At last check, 27,134 state residents have tested positive for the virus with 1,147 succumbing to it.

