Future uncertain for animals at CSRA Humane Society

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's an organization that has played the perfect match maker for 20 years.

"We get pictures and cards all the time where they say this is the best pet I have ever had," said Christene Collins.

"People come back after 15 years because they passed away and get another one."

Now their doors may be closing sooner than expected.

"It means about 140 pets need a new home," said Collins.

Collins says they don't want to jeopardize any additional pets,

they are trying to find a safe home for the animals they have now.

"We are hoping the city will come up with another building that is more suitable for us," said Collins.

If the city ends the lease they will have 60 days to find a new home for the pets.

If they can't find them new homes, all 140 of them as well as their mascot, Duckie, won't have anywhere to go.

"We are just going to lose a lot of other resources, I want to avoid them to going to animal control as well," said Collins

The humane society is a no-kill shelter, and moving forward they want to fulfill that promise.

"We appreciate using it for the last 20 years, but it's kind of unsettling to be kicked out all of a sudden and not have anywhere to go," said Collins.

She wants to find an option, like to move the animals up north where there is more opportunities for them.

All in hopes that a family will see these faces, and want to add a furry friend to their family.