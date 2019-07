Tuesday, July 9, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRWD/WAGT) -- The funeral service for 14-year-old Brantley Griffin has been arranged. Brantley passed away Sunday due to a head injury after jumping into the water after a fireworks explosion on Friday.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Augusta at 11:00 a.m.

For more information on the funeral service and to view the obituary, click here.